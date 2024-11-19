Open Menu

ITP Launches Sixth Friends Of Police Internship To Promote Road Safety Awareness

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2024 | 07:33 PM

ITP launches sixth friends of police internship to promote road safety awareness

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has initiated a special Friends of Police internship program to raise awareness among citizens about traffic laws and road safety

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has initiated a special Friends of Police internship program to raise awareness among citizens about traffic laws and road safety.

As part of this initiative, 50 students from Iqra University have joined the sixth session of the program, A public relation officer told APP on Tuesday.

Addressing the students at the Traffic Police Headquarters, Chief Traffic Officer CTO Muhammad Sarfraz Virk emphasized the importance of completing their training. "Our foremost priority is to connect with schools, colleges, and universities and influence students' perspectives to contribute to a better society", CTO added.

"Changing public opinion about the police is a challenging task. We are showcasing our procedures and services to the public so they can better understand what the police represent.

I do not believe in grand claims; we are working practically 24/7", he maintained.

CTO Islamabad further said that those who serve the public are chosen by Allah Almighty. During challenging times, the police department is the first to respond. "We are aligning the police force with the needs of the modern era", he added.

Islamabad Police is the custodian of the sacrifices of 64 martyrs, he said adding, "no matter the color of the uniform, our commitment remains the same. We have established a lasting bond with you".

CTO Virk also highlighted that the role of Police Volunteers and Friends of Police is identical, with public information being the most crucial element in combating crime. Join us, be part of our mission, and work together to serve the community, he concluded.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Martyrs Shaheed Road Traffic Same From

Recent Stories

Vawda terms PTI’s upcoming protest face-saving t ..

Vawda terms PTI’s upcoming protest face-saving tactics

6 minutes ago
 Three police officials booked in fake currency sca ..

Three police officials booked in fake currency scam

6 minutes ago
 Naat competition held on 2nd day of academic week ..

Naat competition held on 2nd day of academic week of FBISE

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan Pavilion hosts panel discussion on Buildi ..

Pakistan Pavilion hosts panel discussion on Building Resilient Food Systems at C ..

7 minutes ago
 Teenager gunned down in Wah Cantt

Teenager gunned down in Wah Cantt

7 minutes ago
 TEVTA projects reviewed in KP

TEVTA projects reviewed in KP

10 minutes ago
Intensity of smog decreases in Punjab; Lahore stil ..

Intensity of smog decreases in Punjab; Lahore still polluted

10 minutes ago
 Encroachments removed from Sargodha Road

Encroachments removed from Sargodha Road

10 minutes ago
 All issues of Karachi Metropolitan University to b ..

All issues of Karachi Metropolitan University to be resolved: Mayor Karachi

34 minutes ago
 Int’l kabaddi festival held at Kartarpur

Int’l kabaddi festival held at Kartarpur

10 minutes ago
 LDA reclaims 55 plots

LDA reclaims 55 plots

34 minutes ago
 Traffic police apprehend 80 underage bikers

Traffic police apprehend 80 underage bikers

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan