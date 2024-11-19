ITP launches sixth friends of police internship to promote road safety awareness

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has initiated a special Friends of Police internship program to raise awareness among citizens about traffic laws and road safety

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has initiated a special Friends of Police internship program to raise awareness among citizens about traffic laws and road safety.

As part of this initiative, 50 students from Iqra University have joined the sixth session of the program, A public relation officer told APP on Tuesday.

Addressing the students at the Traffic Police Headquarters, Chief Traffic Officer CTO Muhammad Sarfraz Virk emphasized the importance of completing their training. "Our foremost priority is to connect with schools, colleges, and universities and influence students' perspectives to contribute to a better society", CTO added.

"Changing public opinion about the police is a challenging task. We are showcasing our procedures and services to the public so they can better understand what the police represent.

I do not believe in grand claims; we are working practically 24/7", he maintained.

CTO Islamabad further said that those who serve the public are chosen by Allah Almighty. During challenging times, the police department is the first to respond. "We are aligning the police force with the needs of the modern era", he added.

Islamabad Police is the custodian of the sacrifices of 64 martyrs, he said adding, "no matter the color of the uniform, our commitment remains the same. We have established a lasting bond with you".

CTO Virk also highlighted that the role of Police Volunteers and Friends of Police is identical, with public information being the most crucial element in combating crime. Join us, be part of our mission, and work together to serve the community, he concluded.

