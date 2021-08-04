UrduPoint.com

ITP Makes Vaccination Certificate Mandatory For Visitors To Its Office

ITP makes vaccination certificate mandatory for visitors to its office

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Wednesday declared COVID-19 vaccination certificate mandatory during visit to traffic office for getting driving license

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Wednesday declared COVID-19 vaccination certificate mandatory during visit to traffic office for getting driving license.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Syed Karrar Hussain has urged the people to follow corona virus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and get themselves vaccinated against the virus.

He said that National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has also warned that risk has not yet over due to fourth wave of COVID and those willing to visit ITP office should bring vaccination certificates with them.

In case of non-production of vaccination certificate, the SSP (Traffic) said that staff would provide complete information to the visitors.

The use of mask is also compulsory during visit of traffic office, he said and urged the visitors to use sanitizers.

The SSP (Traffic) appealed the citizens to cooperate with ITP in implementation on SOPs as all of us have to make collective effort to remain safe from coronavirus.

