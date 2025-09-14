Open Menu

ITP Mobile Facilitation Vans To Provide Services Across Islamabad From September 15

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2025 | 04:40 PM

ITP mobile facilitation vans to provide services across Islamabad from September 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) will deploy its mobile facilitation vans from 08:30 a.m. to 04:30 p.m. daily (till 03:00 p.m. on Saturday) across the Federal capital from September 15 to September 20, 2025, to provide citizens with multiple police services near their localities.

An official told APP on Sunday that the vans will cover different locations each day according to the following schedule:

15th September (Monday)

GAG-709: I-10 Markaz

GAC-656: E-9 Air Complex

16th September (Tuesday)

GAG-709: I-8 Markaz near JS Bank

GAC-656: G-8 Islamabad Chamber Office

17th September (Wednesday)

GAG-709: DHA Phase-II Gate 4

GAC-656: G-11 District Administration Office

18th September (Thursday)

GAG-709: F-10 Markaz near Bolan Gate

GAC-656: Site Office Jinnah Garden Phase-I

19th September (Friday)

GAG-709: Toba Masjid E-11/3

GAC-656: Bari Imam House

20th September (Saturday)

GAG-709: PWD Market near Bhatti & Sons Shop

GAC-656: G-9 Awami Trade Center

He said citizens will be able to benefit from a wide range of services including issuance of learner permits, renewal and duplicate driving licences, provision of registered FIR copies, police character certificates, reports of loss, general police verification, registration of tenants and domestic workers, registration of foreigners, hotel i-software integration, and access to the complaint management system.

The ITP spokesperson added that the initiative is aimed at saving citizens’ time and providing hassle-free facilitation near their doorsteps./APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro ..

Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro, highest peak in Africa

12 minutes ago
 Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies ..

Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies attracted by Dubai Internation ..

41 minutes ago
 UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance

UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance

42 minutes ago
 International Charity Organisation launches develo ..

International Charity Organisation launches development, service projects in Syr ..

1 hour ago
 Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million ..

Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million guests in H1-2025

1 hour ago
 'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for ..

'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Don ..

1 hour ago
Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide ..

Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide: Cyber Security Council

3 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys co ..

UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys condolences over victims of boat ..

4 hours ago
 Fiery accident leaves 15 dead in Mexico's Yucatan ..

Fiery accident leaves 15 dead in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula

5 hours ago
 4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

5 hours ago
 MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation

MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation

5 hours ago
 Korea reports 1st highly pathogenic bird flu case ..

Korea reports 1st highly pathogenic bird flu case for this year

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan