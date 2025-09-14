ITP Mobile Facilitation Vans To Provide Services Across Islamabad From September 15
Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2025 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) will deploy its mobile facilitation vans from 08:30 a.m. to 04:30 p.m. daily (till 03:00 p.m. on Saturday) across the Federal capital from September 15 to September 20, 2025, to provide citizens with multiple police services near their localities.
An official told APP on Sunday that the vans will cover different locations each day according to the following schedule:
15th September (Monday)
GAG-709: I-10 Markaz
GAC-656: E-9 Air Complex
16th September (Tuesday)
GAG-709: I-8 Markaz near JS Bank
GAC-656: G-8 Islamabad Chamber Office
17th September (Wednesday)
GAG-709: DHA Phase-II Gate 4
GAC-656: G-11 District Administration Office
18th September (Thursday)
GAG-709: F-10 Markaz near Bolan Gate
GAC-656: Site Office Jinnah Garden Phase-I
19th September (Friday)
GAG-709: Toba Masjid E-11/3
GAC-656: Bari Imam House
20th September (Saturday)
GAG-709: PWD Market near Bhatti & Sons Shop
GAC-656: G-9 Awami Trade Center
He said citizens will be able to benefit from a wide range of services including issuance of learner permits, renewal and duplicate driving licences, provision of registered FIR copies, police character certificates, reports of loss, general police verification, registration of tenants and domestic workers, registration of foreigners, hotel i-software integration, and access to the complaint management system.
The ITP spokesperson added that the initiative is aimed at saving citizens’ time and providing hassle-free facilitation near their doorsteps./APP-rzr-mkz
