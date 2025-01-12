ITP officer martyred in attack; a suspect arrested

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) An Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) officer, Zubair Shah (1694/C), was martyred on duty when unidentified suspects opened fire outside the headquarters while he was on duty, an official confirmed to APP on Sunday.

He said three individuals on a motorcycle approached the location and were stopped by Zubair Shah, who attempted to prevent them from entering the premises. In response, they opened fire, fatally wounding the officer. Shah was rushed to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) but succumbed to his injuries.

Police official said one of the suspects was apprehended by traffic officers immediately after the incident, while the other two managed to flee the scene. The arrested suspect was shifted to the I-9 Police Station for further investigation.

DIG Ali Raza took immediate notice of the incident and directed the formation of special teams to apprehend the fleeing culprits. “Raids are being conducted at multiple locations based on intelligence inputs. Evidence collected from the crime scene is undergoing forensic analysis to trace the suspects,” he said.