Open Menu

ITP Officer Martyred In Attack; A Suspect Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2025 | 07:20 PM

ITP officer martyred in attack; a suspect arrested

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) An Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) officer, Zubair Shah (1694/C), was martyred on duty when unidentified suspects opened fire outside the headquarters while he was on duty, an official confirmed to APP on Sunday.

He said three individuals on a motorcycle approached the location and were stopped by Zubair Shah, who attempted to prevent them from entering the premises. In response, they opened fire, fatally wounding the officer. Shah was rushed to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) but succumbed to his injuries.

Police official said one of the suspects was apprehended by traffic officers immediately after the incident, while the other two managed to flee the scene. The arrested suspect was shifted to the I-9 Police Station for further investigation.

DIG Ali Raza took immediate notice of the incident and directed the formation of special teams to apprehend the fleeing culprits. “Raids are being conducted at multiple locations based on intelligence inputs. Evidence collected from the crime scene is undergoing forensic analysis to trace the suspects,” he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Fire Police Police Station Traffic Sunday From

Recent Stories

70 children martyred in Israeli attacks in Gaza in ..

70 children martyred in Israeli attacks in Gaza in last five days

6 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends launch of first edition ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends launch of first edition of Fazza Falcons Racing Cup

7 minutes ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit contributes to enhancin ..

1 Billion Followers Summit contributes to enhancing UAE's global tourism identit ..

22 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash attends annual meeting of 4th batch g ..

Saqr Ghobash attends annual meeting of 4th batch graduates of Police College in ..

52 minutes ago
 Asia-Pacific teams win Bonallack, Patsy Hankins tr ..

Asia-Pacific teams win Bonallack, Patsy Hankins trophies at Al Hamra Golf Club

52 minutes ago
 SteelFab 2025 exhibition begins tomorrow at Expo C ..

SteelFab 2025 exhibition begins tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

1 hour ago
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy named principal par ..

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy named principal partner of Abu Dhabi Sustainabili ..

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince attend conclusion of Ajm ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince attend conclusion of Ajman Arabian Horse Championship

2 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Dubai Marathon winners

Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Dubai Marathon winners

3 hours ago
 Economic Integration Committee reviews its achieve ..

Economic Integration Committee reviews its achievements, efforts in promoting na ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club concludes Economic Content Creato ..

Dubai Press Club concludes Economic Content Creators Programme

3 hours ago
 Beirut Port receives UAE ship carrying 3000 tonnes ..

Beirut Port receives UAE ship carrying 3000 tonnes of relief supplies sent as pa ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan