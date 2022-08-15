UrduPoint.com

ITP Official Returns Lost Mobile Phone To Actual Owner

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2022 | 07:43 PM

ITP official returns lost mobile phone to actual owner

An official of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Monday returned the lost mobile phone to actual owner, proving that each personnel of the force is honest and committed to serve the citizens

According to details, Assistant Sub-Inspector of ITP Haji Muhammad Ramzan found a mobile phone while performing his duty at Faisal Masjid.

According to details, Assistant Sub-Inspector of ITP Haji Muhammad Ramzan found a mobile phone while performing his duty at Faisal Masjid.

He tried to trace the owner of the mobile and finally succeeded to contract him, identified as Muhammad Nazakat S/O Muhammad Din.

He returned the cell phone to the actual owner in the presence of SSP (Traffic) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer who appreciated policeman and awarded him appreciation certificate and cash prize.

The SSP (Traffic) said that ITP was a role model institution and its all personnel were performing their duties efficiently and devotedly.

He said the force was working with commitment and safety to people was its top most priority.

