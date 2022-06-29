UrduPoint.com

ITP Officials Awarded For Remarkable Performances

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2022 | 09:25 PM

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer on Wednesday gave awards to the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) officials for showing excellent performance

He distributed cash prizes and commendation certificates among the officials here at the ITP office, said a news release.

Those policemen who got awards included Sub-Inspectors Zafar Iqbal and Muhammad Khan, ASIs Zaheer Ahmed, Muhammad Iqbal , Muhammad Riaz , and Khalid, Head Constables Muhammad Idrees, Muhammad Saleem, and Constables Faheem, Allah Bakhsh , Muhammad Ilyas, Abid Hussain, Awal Zaib and Bilawal Saleem.

The SSP said that the accountability process would continue in the department and those showing good performances would be encouraged.

Special measures were being taken to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city and make Islamabad accident-free city, he said, adding the implementation on traffic rules was crucial to bring down accident rate.

The Inspector General Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed the officials for good command and control system of their subordinates and to make all-out efforts for traffic discipline in the city.

He urged all policemen to discharge their duties with honesty, hardworking and firmness.

