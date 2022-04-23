UrduPoint.com

ITP Officials Awarded On Good Performance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2022 | 12:32 PM

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal has awarded officials of Islamabad Traffic Police for showing excellent performance in their respective beats and further directed them to continue with same commitment for positive image of the force

He distributed cash prizes and commendation certificates to officers of ITP for showing good performance.

Those policemen who were awarded prizes include Inspectors Shams Gill, Muhammad Rafique Waraich, Sub Inspectors Zafar Iqbal l, Shaukat Nawaz, ASI Younis us Rehman, ASIs Shaukat Ali , Shabbir Hussain, Muhammad Ishaq, Head Constables Naeem Afsar, Moazzam Ali, Hafeez Ullah, Constables Abid Raza, Ranan Muhammad Zeshan, Muhammad Yousaf, Muhammad Suleman,Muhammad Azhar, Haider Ali, Lady Constable Anam Noreen.

SSP (Traffic) said that accountability process would remain continue in the department and those showing good performance to be encouraged.

He said that special measures are being taken to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city and make Islamabad accident-free city. Implementation on traffic rules is crucial to bring down accident rate, he said and committed to ensure safe road environment in the city.

Rai Mazhar Iqbal directed the officials for good command and control system of their subordinates and do maximum efforts for traffic discipline in the city.

He urged all policemen to discharge their duties with honesty, hardworking and firmness.

He said that education teams should create awareness about traffic rules and ITP's FM Radio 92.4 to disseminate public safety messages along with latest traffic updates.

