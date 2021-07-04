UrduPoint.com
ITP Organises Internship Programme For IIUI, CUST Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 07:20 PM

ITP organises Internship programme for IIUI, CUST students

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :The internship programme for the 12th batch of the students of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) and Capital University of Science and Technology (CUST) under the auspices of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) concluded here on Sunday.

The students were imparted training related to the functioning of ITP such as technical overview, radio production, on-air training, on-air broadcasting, road-safety workshops, road-safety seminars, licencing overview and on-field operation.

The concluding ceremony was held at the ITP headquarters. The volunteers along with ITP education team educated the road-users about road safety and traffic rules in different areas of the city.

They distributed pamphlets among the road-users. The students underwent a week-long awareness programme in which they were also briefed about different sections of the ITP.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain said that without public support especially youth, friendly policing is impossible. He hoped that with the support of youth, he will be able to take the ITP to new heights of excellence. He termed the participants of the programme brand ambassador and urged them to provide awareness of road safety and traffic rules to the masses. Hussain also appreciated the spirit of the young generation.

