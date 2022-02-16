ITP organizes 612 road safety education workshops in last 45 days

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) were striving to ensure traffic discipline and minimize violation of rules through educating road users and arranged 612 road safety workshops during the last 45 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) were striving to ensure traffic discipline and minimize violation of rules through educating road users and arranged 612 road safety workshops during the last 45 days.

These traffic workshops were arranged for driving license applicants, volunteers, students of educational institutions and staff of government and non-government organizations.

In a bid to educate motorists on the correct traffic procedures, SSP (Traffic) Ria Mazhar Iqbal said that ITP is arranging such workshops and creating awareness amongst people about consequences of traffic rules violations, including over speeding, one-wheeling, inappropriate number plates, juvenile driving, lane-line discipline, zebra crossing, the use of helmets and so on.

He said this effort is meant to infuse traffic discipline, which will help protect the lives and property of road users.

The SSP (Traffic) said road safety workshops were being arranged in government and private organisations, including educational institutions, to sensitise road users about various traffic rules. The awareness campaign for the safety of road users is in full swing, he added.

In this regard, special teams have been constituted to teach road users how to ensure their safety before travelling on roads, particularly motorbike riders were being advised how to take the left lane while travelling.

The SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that these teams were performing duties at various main roads of the city and briefing motorbike riders and other motorists about safety.

Those motorbike riders driving without helmets and side mirrors or having defective indicators, headlights, rear lights and speed metres are being cautioned and urged to get their bikes and vehicles repaired.

He explained that a number of motorbike riders suffer road accidents due to faulty lights or indicators.

Traffic police also put up banners at key points on roads, besides the radio station of police is regularly airing programmes to apprise transporters, drivers and citizen on traffic law and safety measures.

He said that pamphlets are also distributed among the road users urging them to follow traffic rules and help ITP in its efforts to ensure traffic discipline in the city. An exemplary traffic system would be ensured in the city through cooperation of citizens, he added.