ITP Organizes Road Safety Workshop

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 05:28 PM

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) arranged two-day road safety workshop at Competition Commission, Ministry of Finance here Thursday to acquaint the staff with traffic laws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) arranged two-day road safety workshop at Competition Commission, Ministry of Finance here Thursday to acquaint the staff with traffic laws.

The ITP has been arranging lectures at various educational and government institutions, aiming to inculcate traffic sense among the people. The ITP education Team delivered lecture on Road Safety Tips. Director General Admin and Finance from Ministry of Finance Shehzad Hussain, Director HR Maria Usman, Deputy Director HR Zareen Rashid were also present on the occasion.

At the concluding ceremony, SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal said the aim of holding such programs was to acquaint the people with traffic laws while inculcating better traffic sense among them.

The SSP (Traffic) said that ITP was doing its utmost effort to maintain traffic discipline in the city while conducting inspection through radars, to control over-speeding practices.

In this regard he said, the ITP has arranged several workshops and programs in various educational and government institutions and would continue to deliver lectures there in future as well. This exercise would prove helpful in providing disciplined traffic system to the masses, he added.

DG Shehzad Hussain stated that ITP has improved the image of policing and ensured community policing through public co-operation and eliminated VIP culture.

Later, the SSP (Traffic) distributed certificates among 50 participants of the workshop.

