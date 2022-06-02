ITP organizes road safety workshop

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) arranged a two-day road safety workshop at a private firm here to acquaint the staff with traffic laws.

Regional business Manager of the firm Muhammad Zubair and other senior staff members attended the closing ceremony on Thursday.

At the closing ceremony, SSP (Traffic) Syed Mustafa Tanveer said the aim of holding such programs was to acquaint the people with traffic laws, while inculcating better traffic sense among them. He said that ITP was doing its utmost effort to maintain traffic discipline in the city, while conducting inspection to control over-speeding practices.

In this regard, he said, the ITP had arranged several workshops and programs in various educational and government institutions and would continue to deliver lectures there in the future as well. This exercise would prove to be helpful in providing disciplined traffic system to the masses, he added.

Regional Business Manager of the firm Muhammad Zubair stated that ITP had improved the image of policing and ensured community policing through public co-operation and eliminated the VIP culture.

Later, the SSP (Traffic) distributed certificates among the participants of the workshop.