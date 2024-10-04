Open Menu

ITP Organizes Road Safety Workshop At WAPDA Staff College

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2024 | 08:28 PM

ITP organizes road safety workshop at WAPDA Staff College

Islamabad Traffic Police ITP education wing organized one-day workshop on road safety at WAPDA Staff College on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Traffic Police ITP education wing organized one-day workshop on road safety at WAPDA Staff College on Friday.

The workshop was attended by education wing member, drivers and other staff of the government organization, the spokesman said.

Moreover, the workshop participants were briefed on road safety, cautious driving, and other traffic laws, he said.

He said ITP education wing educated drivers and staff on road safety, hazards of using mobile phones while driving, seatbelt usage, risks of riding motorcycles without helmets, consideration for rights of other road users, and awareness regarding the use of headlights, zebra crossings, dangers of speeding, and other traffic laws.

Organization members praised the Islamabad Police efforts for organizing the initiative which emphasizes the importance of such workshops in educating participants about various aspects of road safety, he added.

He said during the event, officers from the education wing advised participants to adhere to traffic laws and drive cautiously to ensure their and others' safety.

On the occasion, senior police officers said that it was the duty of the Islamabad Police to inform the drivers about road safety and traffic rules and the Islamabad Police was fulfilling its duty in a professional manner, he said.

The speakers further said that the protection of citizen life and property was among the top priorities of Islamabad Police, he said.

