ITP Organizes Road Safety Workshop At WAPDA Staff College
Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2024 | 08:28 PM
Islamabad Traffic Police ITP education wing organized one-day workshop on road safety at WAPDA Staff College on Friday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Traffic Police ITP education wing organized one-day workshop on road safety at WAPDA Staff College on Friday.
The workshop was attended by education wing member, drivers and other staff of the government organization, the spokesman said.
Moreover, the workshop participants were briefed on road safety, cautious driving, and other traffic laws, he said.
He said ITP education wing educated drivers and staff on road safety, hazards of using mobile phones while driving, seatbelt usage, risks of riding motorcycles without helmets, consideration for rights of other road users, and awareness regarding the use of headlights, zebra crossings, dangers of speeding, and other traffic laws.
Organization members praised the Islamabad Police efforts for organizing the initiative which emphasizes the importance of such workshops in educating participants about various aspects of road safety, he added.
He said during the event, officers from the education wing advised participants to adhere to traffic laws and drive cautiously to ensure their and others' safety.
On the occasion, senior police officers said that it was the duty of the Islamabad Police to inform the drivers about road safety and traffic rules and the Islamabad Police was fulfilling its duty in a professional manner, he said.
The speakers further said that the protection of citizen life and property was among the top priorities of Islamabad Police, he said.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Tareen highlights commitment to quality education in Southern Punjab
Senate body voices concern over lack of funds for Railway Police
Vice Chancellor LUMHS lays foundation stone for new facilities, Inaugurates rese ..
Russian Deputy Chief of General Staff calls on CJCSC
IHC seeks FIA's comments on Bushra Bibi's bail case
Punjab Food Authority, Police seize illegal ghee factory in Jhang
Muqam criticizes PTI for disturbing peace, business activity in Pakistan
Naqvi takes aerial view of twin cities to review security arrangements
164th PESSI governing body meeting held
Quetta Administration takes concrete step to prevent Congo virus
Rabi-us-Sani moon sighted
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is taking practical steps to bring the Muslim Ummah close ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate body voices concern over lack of funds for Railway Police40 seconds ago
-
Vice Chancellor LUMHS lays foundation stone for new facilities, Inaugurates research centre & audito ..41 seconds ago
-
Russian Deputy Chief of General Staff calls on CJCSC43 seconds ago
-
IHC seeks FIA's comments on Bushra Bibi's bail case44 seconds ago
-
Punjab Food Authority, Police seize illegal ghee factory in Jhang46 seconds ago
-
Muqam criticizes PTI for disturbing peace, business activity in Pakistan12 minutes ago
-
Naqvi takes aerial view of twin cities to review security arrangements19 minutes ago
-
164th PESSI governing body meeting held7 minutes ago
-
Rabi-us-Sani moon sighted7 minutes ago
-
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is taking practical steps to bring the Muslim Ummah closer to Pakistan on int ..39 minutes ago
-
Farmers to submit data for tube-wells solarization in Quetta7 minutes ago
-
NIH issues dengue advisory1 second ago