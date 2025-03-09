ITP Organizes Road Safety Workshop For Citizens
Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) organized a one-day road safety workshop at its driving school on Sunday.
A public relations officer told APP that citizens attended the workshop, where experts delivered detailed lectures on road safety, traffic laws, and accident prevention.
Participants were also briefed on safe driving principles for both professional and general circumstances.
Following the session, practical driving tests were conducted to assess their driving skills, adherence to traffic regulations, and ability to handle emergency situations.
SP Traffic stated that the objective of such training and awareness programs is to instill safe driving habits, ensuring the safety of both drivers and other road users.
He further emphasized that the ITP will continue to conduct similar awareness initiatives to promote road safety and reduce traffic accidents.
APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade
Heavy rains kill 13 people in Argentina
Thousands of Australians without power as storm Alfred lashes Queensland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2025
Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan greetings from UAQ Deputy Ruler, well-wishers
Following directives of UAE President, UAE inaugurates Madhol Field Hospital in ..
Hamad Al Sharqi receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan well-wishers
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers
Noura Al Kaabi delivers keynote at 2025 Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi
Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier League lead
More Stories From Pakistan
-
18 outlaws arrested; drugs & weapons recovered2 minutes ago
-
ITP organizes road safety workshop for citizens3 minutes ago
-
Seminar on cervical cancer awareness, HPV vaccination held at PU3 minutes ago
-
Capital Police nab ‘Chotu Gang’ members, recover 10 stolen bikes12 minutes ago
-
102 shopkeepers arrested in ICR price crackdown during Ramazan12 minutes ago
-
Senator Mushtaq's brother killed by neighbor: DPO13 minutes ago
-
PFC to offer free training for convicts in Punjab jails13 minutes ago
-
International Women’s Day celebrated at Sanatzar Lodhran22 minutes ago
-
Punjab to get world-class 'Cardiac hospital' soon under strict CM supervision: Chairman PIC22 minutes ago
-
PM Youth Program successfully achieves targets32 minutes ago
-
Pathanay Khan's contributions to folk music remembered on his anniversary33 minutes ago
-
Police foil another attack by terrorists on KP Border52 minutes ago