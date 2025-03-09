ITP organizes road safety workshop for citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) organized a one-day road safety workshop at its driving school on Sunday.

A public relations officer told APP that citizens attended the workshop, where experts delivered detailed lectures on road safety, traffic laws, and accident prevention.

Participants were also briefed on safe driving principles for both professional and general circumstances.

Following the session, practical driving tests were conducted to assess their driving skills, adherence to traffic regulations, and ability to handle emergency situations.

SP Traffic stated that the objective of such training and awareness programs is to instill safe driving habits, ensuring the safety of both drivers and other road users.

He further emphasized that the ITP will continue to conduct similar awareness initiatives to promote road safety and reduce traffic accidents.

