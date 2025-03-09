Open Menu

ITP Organizes Road Safety Workshop For Citizens

Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2025 | 03:10 PM

ITP organizes road safety workshop for citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) organized a one-day road safety workshop at its driving school on Sunday.

A public relations officer told APP that citizens attended the workshop, where experts delivered detailed lectures on road safety, traffic laws, and accident prevention.

Participants were also briefed on safe driving principles for both professional and general circumstances.

Following the session, practical driving tests were conducted to assess their driving skills, adherence to traffic regulations, and ability to handle emergency situations.

SP Traffic stated that the objective of such training and awareness programs is to instill safe driving habits, ensuring the safety of both drivers and other road users.

He further emphasized that the ITP will continue to conduct similar awareness initiatives to promote road safety and reduce traffic accidents.

APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade

UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade

27 minutes ago
 Heavy rains kill 13 people in Argentina

Heavy rains kill 13 people in Argentina

2 hours ago
 Thousands of Australians without power as storm Al ..

Thousands of Australians without power as storm Alfred lashes Queensland

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2025

6 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan greetings from UAQ ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan greetings from UAQ Deputy Ruler, well-wishers

12 hours ago
Following directives of UAE President, UAE inaugur ..

Following directives of UAE President, UAE inaugurates Madhol Field Hospital in ..

12 hours ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan ..

Hamad Al Sharqi receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan well-wishers

14 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wis ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

15 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

15 hours ago
 Noura Al Kaabi delivers keynote at 2025 Forbes 30/ ..

Noura Al Kaabi delivers keynote at 2025 Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi

15 hours ago
 Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier Leagu ..

Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier League lead

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan