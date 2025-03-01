ITP Organizes Road Safety Workshop For Corporate Employees
Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) organized a one-day road safety workshop at Lucky Core Industries to educate employees about traffic laws and safe driving practices.
A public relations officer told APP on Saturday, following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ITP awareness team, in collaboration with the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, conducted the session, where participants received training on modern road safety principles, emergency response, and responsible driving.
The education team used practical demonstrations and modern technology to enhance awareness, while company representatives appreciated the initiative and commended ITP’s efforts in promoting traffic safety.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider emphasized that such workshops aim to prevent road accidents and ensure compliance with traffic regulations, adding that ITP will continue these awareness campaigns to instill safe driving habits among citizens.
APP-rzr-mkz
