Open Menu

ITP Organizes Road Safety Workshop For Rangers Officials

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2025 | 07:56 PM

ITP organizes road safety workshop for Rangers officials

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) organized a one-day road safety workshop on Friday at Rangers Headquarters, Saidpur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) organized a one-day road safety workshop on Friday at Rangers Headquarters, Saidpur.

An official told APP that the workshop was attended by officers and personnel of Punjab Rangers, where experts delivered detailed lectures on road safety, traffic laws, and accident prevention.

Additionally, Rangers personnel were briefed on safe driving principles, both during duty and in general circumstances. Following the workshop, practical driving tests were conducted to assess their driving skills, adherence to traffic laws, and ability to handle emergency situations.

SP Traffic stated that the objective of such training sessions is to equip security personnel with safe driving principles, ensuring not only their own safety but also that of other road users.

He added that Islamabad Traffic Police will continue organizing such awareness programs to promote road safety and reduce traffic accidents.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique vows ..

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique vows zero tolerance for negligence ..

2 minutes ago
 ITP organizes road safety workshop for Rangers off ..

ITP organizes road safety workshop for Rangers officials

2 minutes ago
 Virtual Center for Child Safety reunites lost chil ..

Virtual Center for Child Safety reunites lost child with parents

2 minutes ago
 Women’s contribution to polio eradication recogn ..

Women’s contribution to polio eradication recognized

2 minutes ago
 Early cotton sowing in full swing in South Punjab

Early cotton sowing in full swing in South Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor directs SSGC MD to ensure supply of ..

Sindh Governor directs SSGC MD to ensure supply of gas during Ramadan

9 minutes ago
Javed Jabbar visits SALU Khairpur

Javed Jabbar visits SALU Khairpur

9 minutes ago
 Action launched against profiteers

Action launched against profiteers

9 minutes ago
 Bhutto's 46th martyred anniversary arrangements re ..

Bhutto's 46th martyred anniversary arrangements review in District Council Larka ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran to enhance cooperation in health se ..

Pakistan, Iran to enhance cooperation in health sector: Minister Salman

2 minutes ago
 FIA observes 'Interpol Remembrance Day' to honor m ..

FIA observes 'Interpol Remembrance Day' to honor martyred police officers

2 minutes ago
 ANF recovers over 43 kg drugs in 6 operations

ANF recovers over 43 kg drugs in 6 operations

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan