ITP Organizes Road Safety Workshop For Rangers Officials
Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2025 | 07:56 PM
Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) organized a one-day road safety workshop on Friday at Rangers Headquarters, Saidpur
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) organized a one-day road safety workshop on Friday at Rangers Headquarters, Saidpur.
An official told APP that the workshop was attended by officers and personnel of Punjab Rangers, where experts delivered detailed lectures on road safety, traffic laws, and accident prevention.
Additionally, Rangers personnel were briefed on safe driving principles, both during duty and in general circumstances. Following the workshop, practical driving tests were conducted to assess their driving skills, adherence to traffic laws, and ability to handle emergency situations.
SP Traffic stated that the objective of such training sessions is to equip security personnel with safe driving principles, ensuring not only their own safety but also that of other road users.
He added that Islamabad Traffic Police will continue organizing such awareness programs to promote road safety and reduce traffic accidents.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique vows zero tolerance for negligence ..
ITP organizes road safety workshop for Rangers officials
Virtual Center for Child Safety reunites lost child with parents
Women’s contribution to polio eradication recognized
Early cotton sowing in full swing in South Punjab
Sindh Governor directs SSGC MD to ensure supply of gas during Ramadan
Javed Jabbar visits SALU Khairpur
Action launched against profiteers
Bhutto's 46th martyred anniversary arrangements review in District Council Larka ..
Pakistan, Iran to enhance cooperation in health sector: Minister Salman
FIA observes 'Interpol Remembrance Day' to honor martyred police officers
ANF recovers over 43 kg drugs in 6 operations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique vows zero tolerance for negligence in patient care2 minutes ago
-
ITP organizes road safety workshop for Rangers officials2 minutes ago
-
Virtual Center for Child Safety reunites lost child with parents2 minutes ago
-
Women’s contribution to polio eradication recognized2 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor directs SSGC MD to ensure supply of gas during Ramadan9 minutes ago
-
Javed Jabbar visits SALU Khairpur9 minutes ago
-
Action launched against profiteers9 minutes ago
-
Bhutto's 46th martyred anniversary arrangements review in District Council Larkana2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Iran to enhance cooperation in health sector: Minister Salman2 minutes ago
-
FIA observes 'Interpol Remembrance Day' to honor martyred police officers2 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 43 kg drugs in 6 operations2 minutes ago
-
Women play essential role in country's development: PA Speaker2 minutes ago