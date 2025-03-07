ITP organizes road safety workshop for Rangers officials

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) organized a one-day road safety workshop on Friday at Rangers Headquarters, Saidpur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) organized a one-day road safety workshop on Friday at Rangers Headquarters, Saidpur.

An official told APP that the workshop was attended by officers and personnel of Punjab Rangers, where experts delivered detailed lectures on road safety, traffic laws, and accident prevention.

Additionally, Rangers personnel were briefed on safe driving principles, both during duty and in general circumstances. Following the workshop, practical driving tests were conducted to assess their driving skills, adherence to traffic laws, and ability to handle emergency situations.

SP Traffic stated that the objective of such training sessions is to equip security personnel with safe driving principles, ensuring not only their own safety but also that of other road users.

He added that Islamabad Traffic Police will continue organizing such awareness programs to promote road safety and reduce traffic accidents.

/APP-rzr-mkz