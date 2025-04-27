ITP Organizes Road Safety Workshop For Schoolchildren
Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2025 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Police organized a road safety workshop aimed at raising awareness among schoolchildren about traffic laws and safe road practices.
A public relations officer told APP on Sunday that the event took place at Spirit school, Soan Garden Campus, and saw the participation of over 200 students in used.
He said that officers from the education wing of ITP conducted the workshop in an engaging manner, focusing on critical topics such as cautious driving, the dangers of using mobile phones while driving, and the importance of seatbelt usage.
The students were also educated on the risks of riding motorcycles without helmets, respecting other road users' rights, and using pedestrian bridges and zebra crossings. The session further highlighted the dangers of overspeeding, traffic signals, lane discipline, road crossing rules, and safe walking practices.
Through interactive Q&A sessions and practical demonstrations, the workshop captured the students' interest and familiarized them with key traffic regulations.
The Primary goal of the workshop was to instil early awareness of traffic rules, road safety, and responsible citizenship, encouraging students to follow the law and promote safe travel among others.
During the event, the education wing emphasized that creating awareness among children is an investment in the future, as they are the next generation of traffic discipline and road safety advocates.
Chief Traffic Officer(CTO) Captain (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider praised the initiative, stating that the Islamabad Traffic Police not only enforces traffic laws but also actively promotes a safe traffic culture through awareness campaigns in educational institutions.
He added that ITP plans to continue organizing similar workshops in schools, colleges, and universities in the future.
