ITP organizes road safety workshop for students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) organized a one-day road safety workshop for students at Islamabad Model College for Girls F 7-4.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that on the special instructions of Inspector General of Police (IG) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, a one-day road safety workshop was organized for the students of Islamabad Model College for Girls F7/4 on behalf of the Islamabad Police.

More than 250 students participated in the workshop, which were given awareness about road safety and other traffic rules.

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) awareness wing taught the students about road safety, careful driving and the dangers of listening to mobile phones while driving, use of seat belts, riding motorcycles without helmets.

On this occasion, Principal Dr Sadia Aziz and other staff appreciated the awareness campaign conducted by Islamabad Traffic Police.

The ITP is a corruption-free organization and ITP officers are to provide all possible help to people in difficult times and perform their duties with great service, she added.

SSP Traffic Muhammad Sarfraz Vark, addressing the students, said children are the future builders of any nation and will eventually lead the country. He stressed the importance of educating them about road safety and traffic rules in Islamabad.

SSP Traffic said that it is the responsibility of the traffic police to ensure that children are well-informed about road safety and traffic rules adequately prepared to understand and comply with these regulations effectively