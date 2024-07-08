Open Menu

ITP Organizes Road Safety Workshop For Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2024 | 12:10 AM

ITP organizes road safety workshop for students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) organized a one-day road safety workshop for students at Islamabad Model College for Girls F 7-4.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that on the special instructions of Inspector General of Police (IG) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, a one-day road safety workshop was organized for the students of Islamabad Model College for Girls F7/4 on behalf of the Islamabad Police.

More than 250 students participated in the workshop, which were given awareness about road safety and other traffic rules.

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) awareness wing taught the students about road safety, careful driving and the dangers of listening to mobile phones while driving, use of seat belts, riding motorcycles without helmets.

On this occasion, Principal Dr Sadia Aziz and other staff appreciated the awareness campaign conducted by Islamabad Traffic Police.

The ITP is a corruption-free organization and ITP officers are to provide all possible help to people in difficult times and perform their duties with great service, she added.

SSP Traffic Muhammad Sarfraz Vark, addressing the students, said children are the future builders of any nation and will eventually lead the country. He stressed the importance of educating them about road safety and traffic rules in Islamabad.

SSP Traffic said that it is the responsibility of the traffic police to ensure that children are well-informed about road safety and traffic rules adequately prepared to understand and comply with these regulations effectively

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Mobile Road Traffic Nasir Lead Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

15 hours ago
 Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

1 day ago
 PTI's rally permission revocation purely administr ..

PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah

1 day ago
 Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" ..

Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum

1 day ago
 MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

1 day ago
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

1 day ago
 Peace vital for progress, economic development: Kh ..

Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..

1 day ago
 Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

1 day ago
 Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakist ..

Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19

1 day ago
 Punjab Food department issues notification of flou ..

Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices

1 day ago
 Police conduct sweeping search operations in diffe ..

Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan