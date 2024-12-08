Open Menu

ITP Organizes Speech Competition To Promote Traffic Safety Awareness

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2024 | 05:50 PM

ITP organizes speech competition to promote traffic safety awareness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Sunday organized a speech competition at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries auditorium hall under the title "If We Ask, There Will Be Complaints".

DIG Law & Order Shakir Hussain Dawar, and DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza attended the event as chief guest, while Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Muhammad Sarfraz Virk and students from various educational institutions in Islamabad participated in the speech competition, a public relation officer told APP.

During the competition, the students highlighted road safety through their speeches, covering topics such as the dangers of wheelie riding, the benefits of wearing seat belts while driving, the dangers of speeding and using mobile phones while driving, and raising awareness about other traffic laws.

At the occasion, DIG Law & Order Shakir Hussain Dawar said that Islamabad Traffic Police is making every effort to promote organized and safe driving in the city. He further emphasized that the purpose of the speech competition is to raise awareness among students about traffic laws.

At the end of the competition, prizes were distributed among the students who achieved prominent positions.

