UrduPoint.com

ITP Organizes Two-day Road Safety Workshop

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2022 | 04:50 PM

ITP organizes two-day road safety workshop

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has arranged a two-day road safety workshop at the premises of a private firm in the Federal Capital to sensitize its staff about traffic rules.

The educational campaigns are the hallmark of the ITP which is striving to inculcate traffic sense among the people. The ITP education Team delivered lecture on Road Safety Tips.

Regional business Manager of the firm Muhammad Zubair and other senior staff members attended the concluding ceremony.

At the concluding ceremony, SSP (Traffic) Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that the aim of holding such programs was to acquaint the people with traffic laws while inculcating better traffic sense among them.

The SSP (Traffic) said that ITP was doing its utmost effort to maintain traffic discipline in the city while conducting inspection to control over-speeding practices.

In this regard, he said the ITP had arranged several workshops and programs in various educational and government institutions and would continue to deliver lectures there in future as well. This exercise will be proved helpful in providing disciplined traffic system to the masses, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Zubair stated that ITP has improved the image of policing and ensured community policing through public co-operation and eliminated VIP culture.

Later, the SSP (Traffic) distributed certificates among 100 participants of the workshop.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Business Education Road Traffic Government

Recent Stories

Will Hollywood be ready to welcome back Johnny Dep ..

Will Hollywood be ready to welcome back Johnny Depp or Amber Heard?

40 minutes ago
 Govt committee to make railways best, safe public ..

Govt committee to make railways best, safe public transport

1 hour ago
 Why is vivo X80 Currently the Top Flagship Smartph ..

Why is vivo X80 Currently the Top Flagship Smartphone in Pakistan?

2 hours ago
 PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi announces 4th edition ..

PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi announces 4th edition of Zalmi Madrasa League

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches PHC to seek protective bail

Imran Khan approaches PHC to seek protective bail

3 hours ago
 Resolution submitted in PA condemning Imran Khan's ..

Resolution submitted in PA condemning Imran Khan's statement

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.