ITP organizes two-day road safety workshop

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has arranged a two-day road safety workshop at the premises of a private firm in the Federal Capital to sensitize its staff about traffic rules.

The educational campaigns are the hallmark of the ITP which is striving to inculcate traffic sense among the people. The ITP education Team delivered lecture on Road Safety Tips.

Regional business Manager of the firm Muhammad Zubair and other senior staff members attended the concluding ceremony.

At the concluding ceremony, SSP (Traffic) Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that the aim of holding such programs was to acquaint the people with traffic laws while inculcating better traffic sense among them.

The SSP (Traffic) said that ITP was doing its utmost effort to maintain traffic discipline in the city while conducting inspection to control over-speeding practices.

In this regard, he said the ITP had arranged several workshops and programs in various educational and government institutions and would continue to deliver lectures there in future as well. This exercise will be proved helpful in providing disciplined traffic system to the masses, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Zubair stated that ITP has improved the image of policing and ensured community policing through public co-operation and eliminated VIP culture.

Later, the SSP (Traffic) distributed certificates among 100 participants of the workshop.