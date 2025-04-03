Open Menu

ITP Penalize Over 1,700 Bikers, Impound 500 Motorcycles During Eid Crackdown

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2025 | 09:52 PM

ITP penalize over 1,700 bikers, Impound 500 motorcycles during Eid crackdown

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) took action against over 1,700 bikers, impounding more than 500 motorcycles and penalizing 24 one-wheelers and 9 heavy bikes during a crackdown on traffic violations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) took action against over 1,700 bikers, impounding more than 500 motorcycles and penalizing 24 one-wheelers and 9 heavy bikes during a crackdown on traffic violations.

An ITP official told APP that under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider, ITP launched a rigorous operation against one-wheelers, reckless riders, and motorcycles without silencers during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

He said during the operation, over 1,700 bikers were penalized for violating traffic laws. More than 500 motorcycles were seized, while 24 one-wheelers and 9 heavy bikes were also penalized.

CTO Zeeshan emphasized that strict action was taken to ensure road safety. "There is no leniency for one-wheelers and those violating traffic laws," he said, urging youth to refrain from illegal activities on the roads.

He highlighted that more than 500 traffic officers were deployed across the city to maintain order, ensuring smooth travel for residents and visitors during the Eid holidays. He reiterated that ITP remains committed to road safety and assisting the public at all times.

APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

DC Panjgur reviews steps for returning of refugees

DC Panjgur reviews steps for returning of refugees

4 minutes ago
 PM's decision to cut electricity tariffs, major re ..

PM's decision to cut electricity tariffs, major relief for nation

4 minutes ago
 Siddiqui advises Gandapur against wasting time on ..

Siddiqui advises Gandapur against wasting time on PTI founder's persuasion

4 minutes ago
 Accused arrested for making bogus calls on helplin ..

Accused arrested for making bogus calls on helpline 15

4 minutes ago
 Israel deploying further military reinforcements t ..

Israel deploying further military reinforcements to Jenin

11 minutes ago
 Minister for Planning, Development and Special Ini ..

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..

6 minutes ago
AI’s economic benefit massive but must be shared ..

AI’s economic benefit massive but must be shared: UNCTAD

41 minutes ago
 Critical medicines in Gaza start to run out: MSF

Critical medicines in Gaza start to run out: MSF

41 minutes ago
 Khawla Art and Culture, ADMAF sign MoU to strength ..

Khawla Art and Culture, ADMAF sign MoU to strengthen cultural collaboration

41 minutes ago
 ICT admin reshuffles Assistant Commissioners for b ..

ICT admin reshuffles Assistant Commissioners for better governance

6 minutes ago
 MQM Hyderabad welcomes PM’s announcement of sign ..

MQM Hyderabad welcomes PM’s announcement of significant reduction in power tar ..

6 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi co ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi condoles demise of comedian Mira ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan