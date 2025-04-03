ITP penalize over 1,700 bikers, Impound 500 motorcycles during Eid crackdown

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) took action against over 1,700 bikers, impounding more than 500 motorcycles and penalizing 24 one-wheelers and 9 heavy bikes during a crackdown on traffic violations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) took action against over 1,700 bikers, impounding more than 500 motorcycles and penalizing 24 one-wheelers and 9 heavy bikes during a crackdown on traffic violations.

An ITP official told APP that under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider, ITP launched a rigorous operation against one-wheelers, reckless riders, and motorcycles without silencers during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

He said during the operation, over 1,700 bikers were penalized for violating traffic laws. More than 500 motorcycles were seized, while 24 one-wheelers and 9 heavy bikes were also penalized.

CTO Zeeshan emphasized that strict action was taken to ensure road safety. "There is no leniency for one-wheelers and those violating traffic laws," he said, urging youth to refrain from illegal activities on the roads.

He highlighted that more than 500 traffic officers were deployed across the city to maintain order, ensuring smooth travel for residents and visitors during the Eid holidays. He reiterated that ITP remains committed to road safety and assisting the public at all times.

APP-rzr-mkz