ITP Penalizes 2,746 Vehicles, Motorcycles With ‘Eye In The Sky’ Monitoring

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 12:10 PM

ITP penalizes 2,746 vehicles, motorcycles with ‘Eye in the Sky’ monitoring

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) took legal action against 2,746 vehicles and motorcycles during the ongoing week for various traffic violations, impounding 1,881 motorcycles and 942 vehicles, according to its weekly performance report detailing strict enforcement measures across the Federal capital.

An ITP spokesperson told APP Tuesday that 880 drivers were penalized for lane violations, 114 for driving without a licence, 2,696 for illegal parking, and 1,213 for driving in the wrong direction. Similarly, 764 were fined for fancy number plates and signal violations, 1,386 for riding without a helmet, and 93 for operating vehicles without a fitness certificate.

He said drone technology was used to monitor traffic, resulting in fines for 75 drivers, while 35 others were given on-the-spot awareness about traffic laws.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) , Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider, has directed the continuation of indiscriminate operations under the special enforcement campaign. He said a zero-tolerance policy was being adopted against traffic law violations and instructed traffic wardens to ensure that no one is allowed to drive without a valid licence.

The CTO Zeeshan also appealed to citizens to cooperate with traffic officials in maintaining road discipline and ensuring the safety of all road users.

