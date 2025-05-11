Open Menu

ITP Penalizes Over 5,900 For Traffic Violations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2025 | 09:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) booked over 5,900 motorists during the past week as part of a special campaign to tighten traffic enforcement and ensure road safety across the Federal capital.

An official told APP on Sunday that actions were taken against 635 vehicles for using non-standard number plates, 560 motorcyclists for riding without helmets, 1,969 motorists for illegal parking, 604 for wrong-way driving, and 1,036 for signal violations.

He said the police also booked 253 drivers for not wearing seatbelts and 94 for using mobile phones while driving, in addition to various other violations. Furthermore, 676 vehicles and motorcycles involved in serious breaches of traffic regulations were impounded at different police stations.

He said that following the special directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) , Captain (Retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider, the ITP is committed to ensuring convenience for commuters and is actively taking steps to prevent accidents and maintain smooth traffic flow through impartial law enforcement.

CTO Zeeshan has urged the public to strictly adhere to traffic laws and cooperate with the police to establish a disciplined and safe traffic system. “The police are making every effort to prevent road mishaps and uphold the rule of law equally for all,” he added.

