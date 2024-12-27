ITP Penalties 800,000, Issues 64,395 New Driving Licenses In 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2024 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) took action against over 800,000 vehicles and motorcycles for traffic violations during the year of 2024, an ITP spokesperson said on Friday.
He told APP that legal actions were initiated against 1,019 individuals for severe violations of traffic laws.
He added that 300 individuals were issued legal notices after the suspension of driving licenses and route permits for transport vehicles.
The spokesperson mentioned that over 10,000 vehicles and more than 40,000 motorcycles were impounded for serious violations at various police stations.
Additionally, fines were imposed on 100,000 vehicles for illegal parking, 64,000 for using fancy number plates, and over 17,000 for having tinted windows.
The ITP also issued tickets for traffic violations, including 56,000 for motorcyclists without helmets, 16,000 for overloading, and over 25,000 for lane violations.
In 2024, the ITP issued 64,395 internationally recognized driving licenses, renewed 62,876 licenses, and provided over 112,000 learner permits to citizens seeking driving licenses.
The spokesperson further shared that during the year, the ITP managed over 7,000 events, including the SCO Summit and the arrival of national and international delegations, ensuring smooth traffic flow and public safety.
The spokesperson also noted that 30 ITP officers were injured while performing their duties throughout the year.
Moreover, over 600,000 citizens received road safety and traffic law awareness, and 893 workshops on traffic laws were organized.
The ITP also introduced several citizen-friendly initiatives, including “Facilitation and education on Wheels” and the establishment of a Highway One Night Patrol Unit.
To ensure a well-maintained traffic system in the Federal capital, the ITP activated a Traffic Response Unit and established six dedicated traffic counters at Police Khidmat Markaz.
Online services, such as license renewals, and doorstep assistance for citizens over 70 years of age, were also provided.
Furthermore, the ITP established a Traffic Police Education Complex to raise awareness about traffic laws and installed signboards on highways to guide citizens.
In its efforts to promote community policing, the ITP facilitated seven “Friends of Police” badges and four “Police Volunteers” badges, with their internships completed during the year.
The ITP also conducted five flower candy campaigns and two road safety workshops in collaboration with private companies.
During developmental projects in various areas of Islamabad, the ITP ensured uninterrupted traffic flow, despite ongoing construction.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, praised the professionalism of the ITP in ensuring public safety and convenience. He emphasized, “The ITP has been fulfilling its duties with the available resources and will continue to strive for excellence.”
Recent Stories
PM urges Afghan interim govt to eliminate terrorist sanctuaries on its soil
First Test: South Africa resume Second Day at 82 runs for 3 against Pakistan
No political leader's desire surpasses Pakistan’s interests: DG ISPR
Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama
Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024
Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!
Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion
China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months
Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge
Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ITP penalties 800,000, issues 64,395 new driving licenses in 20241 minute ago
-
Raja Pervaiz Ashraf highlights accomplishments of PPP Govt 20082 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police nab 20 law breakers2 minutes ago
-
.2 minutes ago
-
Benazir Bhutto is metaphor of courage, bravery: Maryam12 minutes ago
-
Rawat Police hold murder accused12 minutes ago
-
Chairman CDA reviews progress on Serena Chowk Interchange Project12 minutes ago
-
Car plunges into canal in Ghotki, 3 died12 minutes ago
-
PU awards 10 PhD degrees21 minutes ago
-
PTM introduces tech hall to create seamless consumer experiences21 minutes ago
-
Maryam pays rich tribute to Major Owais Shaheed22 minutes ago
-
Maryam's message on day of epidemic preparedness22 minutes ago