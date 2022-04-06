UrduPoint.com

ITP Personnel Asked For Smooth Flow Of Traffic At Main Avenues

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2022 | 06:20 PM

ITP personnel asked for smooth flow of traffic at main avenues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP)Traffic Rai Mazhar Iqbal has directed all personnel of the force to work devotedly during the holy month of Ramadan and ensure smooth flow of traffic at all boulevards and main avenues for convenience of road users.

In a briefing to ITP personnel here, the SSP (Traffic) issued special directions to ensure smooth flow of traffic and avoid road accidents. He assigned special tasks to the traffic officials in this regard and directed to ensure special deployment at important markets, shopping malls and Masajid.

He said there should be no inconvenience to road users at timings of Iftari and Traveeh and extra deployment should be ensured at important points. He also asked for decent behavior with public during interaction with them on roads and make every possible effort to ensure safe road environment in the city.

The SSP (Traffic) said that that extra efforts are needed to ensure convenience to road users during holy month. " I realize that cops would be also following the sanctity of this month but their efforts to facilitate road users and faithfuls will be a great service," he added.

He said that extra deployment has been made to make road duty easier for the policemen and ensuring relax journey for road users. ITP has the image among the public as 'friendly force' and this icon would be maintained at every cost through maximum convenience to road users during their travel on Capital's roads, the SSP (Traffic) maintained.

