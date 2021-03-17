ITP postpones family gala amid COVID-19

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has postponed annual Family Gala 2021 due to increasing number of COVID cases in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has postponed annual Family Gala 2021 due to increasing number of COVID cases in the Federal capital.

New dates for the Family Gala would be announced soon, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

ITP Family Gala and food festival was scheduled to be held from March 20 to March 21 at F-9 Park Islamabad.

The annual Family gala was aimed to provide entertainment to residents of capital city and ensure friendly police ecology as well as strengthening relations between police and public.