ITP removes traffic diversions from Faizabad interchange, Khanna Bridge

RAWALPINDI, Feb 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :The twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Thursday witnessed huge rows of automobiles and commuters on Islamabad Express way and Faizabad interchange due to protesters creating a traffic mess and blockade on its major arteries.

The ITP had, soon after the protest dissipated, removed diversions from Faizabad Interchange to Khanna Bridge on Islamabad Expressway, said an official statement of the ITP.

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) keeping in view the situation had deputed its officials on the key positions to ease out the congestion and ensure smooth flow of traffic,it added.

The police officials had placed diversions placed for traffic to contain any untoward situation due to the protest on Islamabad Highway at various points.

Elaborating the diversions placed, it said traffic from Koral to Khanna was diverted at Khanna Bridge early due to the protest on Faizabad Bridge.

In order to facilitate the masses, the ITP had suggested Lehtrar road as alternate to reach the Federal capital's main destinations.

Moreover, traffic from IJP Road to Islamabad Highway was diverted at Faizabad Interchange and the travelers were directed to use Murree road as an alternate route. Similarly, traffic from Rawal Dam Chowk to Islamabad Highway was also diverted before Faizabad that prevented the masses to enter the protest zone.

However, due to diversions Park Road and Tramri Chowk were also provided as alternate routes to access Lehtrar Road. The authorities through its FM Radio channel 92.4 and media outreach urged the citizens to cooperate with the traffic police for uninterrupted traffic flow and follow the alternate routes for a convenient journey.