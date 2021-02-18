UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ITP Removes Traffic Diversions From Faizabad Interchange, Khanna Bridge

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 04:11 PM

ITP removes traffic diversions from Faizabad interchange, Khanna Bridge

The twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Thursday witnessed huge rows of automobiles and commuters on Islamabad Express way and Faizabad interchange due to protesters creating a traffic mess and blockade on its major arteries

RAWALPINDI, Feb 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :The twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Thursday witnessed huge rows of automobiles and commuters on Islamabad Express way and Faizabad interchange due to protesters creating a traffic mess and blockade on its major arteries.

The ITP had, soon after the protest dissipated, removed diversions from Faizabad Interchange to Khanna Bridge on Islamabad Expressway, said an official statement of the ITP.

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) keeping in view the situation had deputed its officials on the key positions to ease out the congestion and ensure smooth flow of traffic,it added.

The police officials had placed diversions placed for traffic to contain any untoward situation due to the protest on Islamabad Highway at various points.

Elaborating the diversions placed, it said traffic from Koral to Khanna was diverted at Khanna Bridge early due to the protest on Faizabad Bridge.

In order to facilitate the masses, the ITP had suggested Lehtrar road as alternate to reach the Federal capital's main destinations.

Moreover, traffic from IJP Road to Islamabad Highway was diverted at Faizabad Interchange and the travelers were directed to use Murree road as an alternate route. Similarly, traffic from Rawal Dam Chowk to Islamabad Highway was also diverted before Faizabad that prevented the masses to enter the protest zone.

However, due to diversions Park Road and Tramri Chowk were also provided as alternate routes to access Lehtrar Road. The authorities through its FM Radio channel 92.4 and media outreach urged the citizens to cooperate with the traffic police for uninterrupted traffic flow and follow the alternate routes for a convenient journey.

Related Topics

Islamabad Protest Police Murree Road Dam Traffic Faizabad Rawalpindi Media From

Recent Stories

South Africa's Morris smashes IPL auction record w ..

51 seconds ago

40 injured in Iran's 5.6-magnitude earthquake

52 seconds ago

Japan appoints Hashimoto as 2020 Tokyo Games chief ..

56 seconds ago

Students can register for NSTC-18 till April 30

58 seconds ago

Bayern Munich defender Pavard contracts corona-vir ..

10 minutes ago

Production of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Abroad to B ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.