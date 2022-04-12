ITP resolves 74.8 percent complaints received on citizen portal

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has resolved more than 74.8 percent complaints received on the Pakistan Citizen's Portal during the last one month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has resolved more than 74.8 percent complaints received on the Pakistan Citizen's Portal during the last one month.

According to a news release, out of total of 81 traffic related complaints, the ITP resolved some 75 by taking prompt action.

Overall, 74.8 percent citizens got satisfied after redressal of the issues highlighted by them while people have appreciated the prompt action of the traffic police.

Moreover, ITP also resolved the complaints received to it through social media networking sites including Twitter, Facebook an Instagram.

Senior Superintendent Police (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal directed all officials to focus on resolving the public complaints on merit and hold meetings with those who were not seemed satisfied after action of police.

Such gestures and interactions would help to promote friendly policing and image of the police would be improved, he added.