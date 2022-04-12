UrduPoint.com

ITP Resolves 74.8 Percent Complaints Received On Citizen Portal

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2022 | 11:26 PM

ITP resolves 74.8 percent complaints received on citizen portal

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has resolved more than 74.8 percent complaints received on the Pakistan Citizen's Portal during the last one month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has resolved more than 74.8 percent complaints received on the Pakistan Citizen's Portal during the last one month.

According to a news release, out of total of 81 traffic related complaints, the ITP resolved some 75 by taking prompt action.

Overall, 74.8 percent citizens got satisfied after redressal of the issues highlighted by them while people have appreciated the prompt action of the traffic police.

Moreover, ITP also resolved the complaints received to it through social media networking sites including Twitter, Facebook an Instagram.

Senior Superintendent Police (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal directed all officials to focus on resolving the public complaints on merit and hold meetings with those who were not seemed satisfied after action of police.

Such gestures and interactions would help to promote friendly policing and image of the police would be improved, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Police Social Media Facebook Twitter Traffic All Merit Packaging Limited Instagram

Recent Stories

Commissioner emphasizes maximum enrollment in scho ..

Commissioner emphasizes maximum enrollment in schools

5 minutes ago
 Over 120 Ukrainian Fighters Killed in Russian Arti ..

Over 120 Ukrainian Fighters Killed in Russian Artillery Strikes Near Popasna - M ..

5 minutes ago
 Johnson, Biden Discuss Military Assistance to Ukra ..

Johnson, Biden Discuss Military Assistance to Ukraine - London

5 minutes ago
 Stocks mixed as US inflation jumps to four-decade ..

Stocks mixed as US inflation jumps to four-decade high

5 minutes ago
 Almost 120 Cases of Salmonella Confirmed in Ten Eu ..

Almost 120 Cases of Salmonella Confirmed in Ten European Countries - ECDC

2 hours ago
 Food Crisis Caused by Ukrainian Conflict May Cost ..

Food Crisis Caused by Ukrainian Conflict May Cost World $8-9Bln - UN WFP

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.