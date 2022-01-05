UrduPoint.com

ITP Resolves 82.5pc Complaints Received On PM Portal

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2022 | 05:20 PM

ITP resolves 82.5pc complaints received on PM Portal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) resolved more than 82.5 per cent complaints by taking prompt action on them which were received on Prime Minister Portal during last one month.

According to details, IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Yunus directed to immediately resolve the traffic related complaints received on PM portal and SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal took initiative to promptly resolve them.

SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that a total of 128 complaints related to traffic police were received on PM portal during last one month of which 92 were immediately resolved while feedback has been received on remaining complaints and these would be addressed soon.

However, 82.5 per cent citizens lodging these complaints got satisfied after redressal of the issues highlighted by them while people have appreciated the prompt action of the traffic police.

Moreover, Islamabad Traffic Police also resolved the complaints received to it through social media tools including twitter, facebook and Instagram. SSP (Traffic) directed all officials to focus on resolving the public complaints on merit and conduct meetings with those who are not satisfied after action of police. Such gestures and interactions would help to promote friendly policing and image of the police would be improved, the SSP (Traffic) maintained.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Police Social Media Facebook Twitter Traffic All Merit Packaging Limited Instagram

Recent Stories

Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Paduk ..

Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Padukone on her birthday

4 minutes ago
 UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young ve ..

UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young veterinarian

11 minutes ago
 Police arrest Sajid Garma for his alleged role in ..

Police arrest Sajid Garma for his alleged role in attack on Bilal Yasin

27 minutes ago
 KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

4 minutes ago
 Two killed,five injured on road

Two killed,five injured on road

4 minutes ago
 Authorities directed to ensure dengue spray in edu ..

Authorities directed to ensure dengue spray in educational institutions

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.