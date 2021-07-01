UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ITP Resolves 96 Percent Complaints Received On PM Portal

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 08:01 PM

ITP resolves 96 percent complaints received on PM Portal

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) resolved more than 96 percent complaints by taking prompt action on them which were received on Prime Minister Portal during the last 20 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) resolved more than 96 percent complaints by taking prompt action on them which were received on Prime Minister Portal during the last 20 days.

According to details, IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and DIG (Security) Waqar Uddin Syed directed to immediately resolve the traffic related complaints received on PM portal and SSP (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain promptly resolved them.

SSP (Traffic) said that a total of 136 complaints related to traffic police were received on PM portal during June 11, 2021 and June 30, 2021 of which 100 were immediately resolved while feedback has been received on 36 complaints and these would be addressed soon.

Overall, 96.2 percent citizens got satisfied after redressal of the issues highlighted by them while people have appreciated the prompt action of the traffic police.

Moreover, ITP also resolved the complaints received to it through social media tools including twitter, facebook an Instagram. SSP (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain directed all officials to focus on resolving the public complaints on merit and conduct meetings with those who are not satisfied after action of police.

Such gestures and interactions would help to promote friendly policing and image of the police would be improved, the SSP (Traffic) said.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Police Social Media Facebook Twitter Traffic June All Merit Packaging Limited Instagram

Recent Stories

PIA declares biometric attendance mandatory for al ..

3 minutes ago

Sharjah Police foil 215kg drug smuggling operation

3 minutes ago

LCCI shows interest in freight business with Railw ..

2 minutes ago

Wind-thunderstorm rain likely in Punjab, KP, Potoh ..

2 minutes ago

Wall Street opens on upbeat note

2 minutes ago

Euro 2020 comes first - even in rugby-mad South Af ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.