ITP resolves 96 percent complaints received on PM Portal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) resolved more than 96 percent complaints by taking prompt action on them which were received on Prime Minister Portal during the last 20 days.

According to details, IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and DIG (Security) Waqar Uddin Syed directed to immediately resolve the traffic related complaints received on PM portal and SSP (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain promptly resolved them.

SSP (Traffic) said that a total of 136 complaints related to traffic police were received on PM portal during June 11, 2021 and June 30, 2021 of which 100 were immediately resolved while feedback has been received on 36 complaints and these would be addressed soon.

Overall, 96.2 percent citizens got satisfied after redressal of the issues highlighted by them while people have appreciated the prompt action of the traffic police.

Moreover, ITP also resolved the complaints received to it through social media tools including twitter, facebook an Instagram. SSP (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain directed all officials to focus on resolving the public complaints on merit and conduct meetings with those who are not satisfied after action of police.

Such gestures and interactions would help to promote friendly policing and image of the police would be improved, the SSP (Traffic) said.