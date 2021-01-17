UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ITP Resume Driving License Service With Anti-covid SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 01:30 PM

ITP resume driving license service with anti-covid SOPs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has resumed driving license service after a hiatus of almost eight months with anti-COVID standard operating procedures (SOPs) to keep the novel coronavirus at the bay.

The license operations came to a halt in mid-March during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic and reopened in October for a brief period of time, when an uptick in the virus spread again forced the ITP management to close its headquarters situated on the greenbelt between F-8 and F-9.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police announced the development on its Twitter with an appeal to the motorists to fully adhere to the coronavirus health guidelines while visiting its office.

It also posted a video, in which the ITP officials could be seen making a passionate appeal to the visitors to wear masks and ensure use of hand sanitizers upon visiting the office for license.

ITP officer Muhammad Ishtiaq said nobody was allowed to enter the headquarter building without mask. "It is my request to the people to ensure mask-wearing within the premises." Another official appealed to the citizens to avoid bringing their friends and family members while visiting the office.

He said limited numbers of motorists were being entrained on daily basis to ensure physical distancing within the office premises.

\778

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Twitter Traffic October Family Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China reports 109 new COVID-19 cases

35 minutes ago

Death toll from Indonesia earthquake rises to 56

2 hours ago

Over 61,000 new coronavirus cases in Brazil

2 hours ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 93.86 million

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE&#039;s vaccine strategy protects ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 17, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.