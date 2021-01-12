UrduPoint.com
ITP Resumes Driving License Service With Anti-COVID SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 10:01 PM

ITP resumes driving license service with anti-COVID SOPs

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has resumed driving licence service after a hiatus of almost eight months with the anti-COVID standard operating procedures (SOPs) to keep the novel coronavirus at the bay

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has resumed driving licence service after a hiatus of almost eight months with the anti-COVID standard operating procedures (SOPs) to keep the novel coronavirus at the bay.

The license operations came to a halt in mid-March during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic and reopened in October for a brief period of time, when an uptick in the virus spread again forced the ITP management to close its headquarters situated on the greenbelt between F-8 and F-9.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police announced the development on Twitter on Tuesday with an appeal to the motorists to fully adhere to the coronavirus health guidelines while visiting its office.

It also posted a video, in which the ITP officials could be seen making a passionate appeal to the visitors to wear masks and ensure use of hand sanitizers upon visiting the office for license.

ITP officer Muhammad Ishtiaq said nobody was allowed to enter the headquarter building without mask. "It is my request to the people to ensure mask-wearing within the premises."Another official appealed to the citizens to avoid bringing their friends and family members while visiting the office.

