ITP resumes driving license services with COVID SOPs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have resumed driving license services after a hiatus of over six months with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) standard operating procedures (SOPs) to keep virus at the bay.

"We have been issuing 250 tokens each day on first come first-served basis since Monday, following one of the important virus containing guideline such as social distancing," the ITP spokesperson told APP on Wednesday.

Other health guidelines including use of face-mask, gloves and hand sanitizer are being observed in true letter and spirit within the vicinity of ITP office, located in sector F-8 at the area dedicated for green belt.

He urged the senior citizens and children to avoid visiting the traffic office.

The services were suspended in the mid-March, following the announcement for imposition of the country-wide lockdown by the government to stem the COVID spread.

Public, whose licenses got expired and seeking new one, also felt relived after the resumption of driving license operations in the Federal Capital.

Talking to APP at the ITP office, Zahid Majeed, whose license was expired in July and have to wait for another day, said the ITP should increase the number of tokens as he was a government servant and had to take another leave for the purpose.

"I could not reach the ITP office in time and missed the token and now I have to come again a bit earlier for the purpose," Zahid Majeed added.

Meanwhile, another ITP official said the traffic office used to serve more than 250 applicants daily but in case of clearance of all the token holders from the prescribed procedure, more people, awaiting outside the office, were accommodated.

"We are trying our best to serve the public in the prevailing situation," he added.

