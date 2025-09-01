Open Menu

ITP Schedule Of Facilitation Vans For Citizens’ Doorstep Services

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2025 | 07:56 PM

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP), under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Hamza, have unveiled the schedule of facilitation vans to operate from September 1 to September 6, 2025, aimed at delivering driving license, traffic information, and related services at the citizens’ doorsteps

An ITP official told APP on Monday that the facilitation vans will cover different areas of the federal capital during the six-day schedule, working between 08:30 am and 04:30 pm daily, except Saturday when the service will conclude at 03:00 pm.

According to the schedule, van GAG-709 will be stationed at DHA Phase-II Gate No. 4 on September 1, at E-9 PAF Complex on September 2, Media Town Press Club on September 3, F-10 Markaz near Bolan Gate on September 4, B-17 Multi Garden Office on September 5, and at G-11 near Askari Bank on September 6.

Similarly, van GAC-656 will provide services at R-Block Pak Secretariat on September 1, G-9 Awami Trade Center on September 2, I-10 Markaz near D-Watson on September 3, D-12 Markaz on September 4, District Administration Office G-11 on September 5, and Bhara Kahu Smli Dam Road on September 6.

CTO Hamza said the initiative is aimed at providing maximum ease to citizens by bringing services closer to their localities. He urged residents to avail themselves of these mobile facilities and cooperate with the Islamabad Traffic Police by following traffic rules.

Helpline numbers 1915 and 051-9260072 have also been shared for citizens’ assistance, while Abdul Qadeer (0300-2322883) and Yasir Idrees (0332-7100620) can be contacted for van-related queries.

