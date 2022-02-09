UrduPoint.com

ITP Starts Actions Against Motorists Using LEDs, High Beam Lights

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2022 | 07:36 PM

ITP starts actions against motorists using LEDs, high beam lights

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have started taking actions against those motorists involved in using high beam lights and Light-Emitting Diodes (LED) during a drive

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have started taking actions against those motorists involved in using high beam lights and Light-Emitting Diodes (LED) during a drive.

According to press release, the decision to this effect was taken following IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus directions to ensure safe road environment in the city, said SSP Traffic Rai Mazhar Iqbal on Wednesday.

Special squads were constituted to check use of LED/HID by motorists while police pickets were erected at important boulevards of the city including Expressway, Srinagar highway (Kashmir Highway), Margalla Road, IJP road, Murree Road, 7th Avenue and 9th avenue to check the violations.

Night shift in-charges was leading the campaign while education wing was sensitizing the motorists about risks involved in using these lights.

ITP's FM Radio 92.4 was arranging special programs informing people about risks involved in using these lights. SSP (Traffic) has appealed the citizens to cooperate with police so that safe road environment can be ensured in the city.

