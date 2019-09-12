UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ITP Starts Implementation On Traffic Policy As Per Int'l Standard

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 08:10 PM

ITP starts implementation on traffic policy as per int'l standard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has started implementation on new traffic policy as per international standard in the Federal capital and those involved in violations are being fined.

Following the directions of Minister for Interior Ijaz Shah, a new traffic policy as per international standard has been introduced.

According to the policy, smoking during drive has been prohibited and fastening of seat belts by those sitting in front seats of vehicles have been declared mandatory. It has also been mandatory for the driver to carry driving licence with him/her while driving, licence will be suspended on issuance of third challan to a driver.

As per orders of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, a special meeting presided over by DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmed Chohan was held here on Thursday to review implementation on this policy which was attended among others by SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed, SP (Traffic) Khalid Rasheed, all Zonal DSPs and Inspectors.

All these officials were directed on behalf of IGP to ensure strict implementation on this traffic policy and laws. Meanwhile, the written orders were also issued to Zonal SPs in this regard.

The SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed directed education team of ITP to create more awareness about this policy.

He also directed the force to adopt courteous attitude with rod users and inform them about these new laws as per international standard.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Education Driver Vehicles Traffic All

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Indian Ambassador

2 hours ago

UAE climate change council reviews nation&#039;s e ..

2 hours ago

OPEC keeps current output cuts till December, unde ..

3 hours ago

Coal phase-out is a real challenge: German energy ..

3 hours ago

CUVAS signs MoU with Houbara Foundation (HFIP) to ..

3 hours ago

Australian Leader to Skip UN Climate Summit Possib ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.