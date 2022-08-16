ITP steps up action against traffic violations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has accelerated its efforts against the violators of traffic rules, including motorcyclists riding without helmets and motorists driving without valid licenses.

The initiative was taken on special directives of Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan who ordered to reduce accidents and ensure the smooth flow of traffic, said a news release.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer has advised all zonal DSPs and inspectors to take strict action against all the motorists violating traffic rules.

ITP has constituted special squads to conduct operations throughout the city, and its education wing would work to improve road safety awareness for the public on several highways of the capital.

The SSP has instructed officers to deal with the citizens in a courteous manner as disrespect will not be tolerated and to take unbiased action against rule violators.

He said that in-charge beat inspectors would be answerable for their jurisdictions and strict departmental action would be taken against under-performers, while those who worked diligently would be rewarded for their efforts.

Dr Mustafa has also appealed the citizens to follow traffic rules and assist ITP in maintaining traffic discipline in the city.