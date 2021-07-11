ITP striving to control lane violation: Spokesman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) was making all-out efforts to reduce road accidents rate in the Federal Capital by educating motorists about lane disciple and other traffic rules, said its spokesman on Sunday.

In a news release, he said the campaign, recently launched by the ITP to check lane violation, was in full swing and road users were being educated about traffic rules.

He said the main objective of the road safety campaign was to ensure safety.

The spokesman said special squads to control lane violation on various roads of the capital city was formed by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Syed Karrar Hussain in line with directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ul Rehman.

He said the squads remained present on all important roads including Islamabad Expressway, Sirnagar highway to educate road users about traffic rules.

Pamphlets and leaflets were being distributed among citizens while teams of education wing headed by SSP (Traffic) Syed Karrar Hussain were sensitizing motorists about traffic rules on regular basis, he added.

He said ITP's FM Radio 92.4 was also disseminating the messages about road safety.

The news release quoted Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Syed Karrar Hussain as saying that action would be taken against those not following lanes during drive as the sole purpose was to ensure safe road environment in the city.

The SSP appealed the citizens to cooperate with the force by following traffic laws.

He hoped that citizens would follow traffic rules and help ITP through their cooperation in ensuring secure traffic system in the city.

"Those violating traffic rules will be fined and safer road environment would be ensured throughconstant monitoring," he maintained.