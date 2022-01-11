ITP successful in maintaining disciplined traffic system in city

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) is striving to minimize the accident ratio by educating road users and ensuring strict implementation of traffic rules.

It was stated by ASP (Traffic) Ayesha Gul while addressing concluding ceremony of one day road safety education workshop organized by ITP here at Elite International school to educate students regarding traffic rules, regulations and road safety tips.

More than 200 students attended and staff members attended the workshop and appreciated the efforts of ITP in maintaining traffic discipline in the city. On the occasion, message of SPS (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal was also read and students were urged to cooperate with ITP in securing road environment.

The ASP (Traffic) Ayesha Gul in her address said the aim of holding of such program is to create a traffic sense among the citizens, advising them that a driver should honour others rights especially the pedestrians while driving.

He also urged students to avoid using mobile phones and fasten seat belts during drive for safety in case of road accident.

He said a minor negligence of a driver can cause an accident and endanger the lives of many. ITP is striving to provide safer journey to road users and utilizing all available resources.

At conclusion gifts were distributed among the participants by the ASP Traffic.

The ASP (Traffic) said that ITP had become model of excellence through its service-oriented policies and further endeavoring to come upto the expectations of the general public by ensuring traffic discipline in the city.

Principal Elite International School Mrs. Chaudhry and Vice Principal Nadia Khan lauded the efforts of ITP for safer road environment in the city.