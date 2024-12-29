Open Menu

ITP Tackles Over 800,000 Traffic Violations, Issues 64,395 New Licenses In 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2024 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) took action against over 800,000 vehicles and motorcycles for traffic violations during the year of 2024, an ITP spokesperson said on Sunday.

He told APP that legal actions were initiated against 1,019 individuals for severe violations of traffic laws.

He added that 300 individuals were issued legal notices after the suspension of driving licenses and route permits for transport vehicles.

The spokesperson mentioned that over 10,000 vehicles and more than 40,000 motorcycles were impounded for serious violations at various police stations.

Additionally, fines were imposed on 100,000 vehicles for illegal parking, 64,000 for using fancy number plates, and over 17,000 for having tinted windows.

The ITP also issued tickets for traffic violations, including 56,000 for motorcyclists without helmets, 16,000 for overloading, and over 25,000 for lane violations.

In 2024, the ITP issued 64,395 internationally recognized driving licenses, renewed 62,876 licenses, and provided over 112,000 learner permits to citizens seeking driving licenses.

The spokesperson further shared that during the year, the ITP managed over 7,000 events, including the SCO Summit and the arrival of national and international delegations, ensuring smooth traffic flow and public safety.

The spokesperson also noted that 30 ITP officers were injured while performing their duties throughout the year.

Moreover, over 600,000 citizens received road safety and traffic law awareness, and 893 workshops on traffic laws were organized.

The ITP also introduced several citizen-friendly initiatives, including “Facilitation and education on Wheels” and the establishment of a Highway One Night Patrol Unit.

To ensure a well-maintained traffic system in the Federal capital, the ITP activated a Traffic Response Unit and established six dedicated traffic counters at Police Khidmat Markaz.

Online services, such as license renewals, and doorstep assistance for citizens over 70 years of age, were also provided.

Furthermore, the ITP established a Traffic Police Education Complex to raise awareness about traffic laws and installed signboards on highways to guide citizens.

In its efforts to promote community policing, the ITP facilitated seven “Friends of Police” badges and four “Police Volunteers” badges, with their internships completed during the year.

The ITP also conducted five flower candy campaigns and two road safety workshops in collaboration with private companies.

During developmental projects in various areas of Islamabad, the ITP ensured uninterrupted traffic flow, despite ongoing construction.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, praised the professionalism of the ITP in ensuring public safety and convenience. He emphasized, “The ITP has been fulfilling its duties with the available resources and will continue to strive for excellence.”

