ITP Take Action Against 7,883 Wrong Parking Violators

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2025 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have launched a strict crackdown against wrong parking violators, taking action against 7,883 drivers and impounding 253 vehicles for occupying footpaths this month. Special squads have been deployed to ensure smooth traffic flow and pedestrian access.

A public relations officer told APP on Saturday that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi had issued special directions to curb wrong parking and clear pedestrian areas.

Following these directives, traffic police teams are conducting operations across the city to remove illegally parked vehicles and prevent encroachments on footpaths.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider has instructed all Zonal DSPs to ensure strict enforcement of traffic laws and take action against those disrupting traffic discipline.

“The right of pedestrians to use footpaths will be ensured, and no vehicle will be allowed to park there,” the CTO Zeeshan said, adding that designated parking spaces at shopping centers must be used.

He also emphasized the importance of public awareness campaigns to educate citizens on responsible parking.

He further stated that ensuring convenience for road users by maintaining traffic discipline is a top priority, and every possible effort will be made to achieve this goal.

The CTO Zeeshan added that special squads have been formed to remove illegal parking and clear footpaths, warning that indiscriminate action will be taken against violators.

