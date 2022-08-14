UrduPoint.com

ITP Takes Action Against 1,037 One-wheelers, Impounds106 Bikes Over Stunt Riding

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2022

ITP takes action against 1,037 one-wheelers, impounds106 bikes over stunt riding

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has impounded 106 bikes on August 13-14 for violating traffic rules, police said on Sunday.

Moreover, a total of 1037 bikers involved in one-wheeling also had to face action.

According to details, ITP had constituted special squads to clamp down on one-wheeling during the two-day-long occasion.

ITP also erected 55 police pickets on main avenues including Margallah Road, Srinagar Highway, Faizabad Express way, Murree Road, Rawal Dam Chowk and 7th and 9th Avenues.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Akbar Nasir Khan, SSP Traffic Dr.

Syed Mustafa Tanveer devised special traffic plan on these days.

ITP also appealed parents to monitor activities of their children and do not allow them for stunts on roads.

The SSP (Traffic) appreciated the force for hard work to maintain traffic discipline in the city. He said efforts for safe road environment would continue and strict action to be taken against those riding bikes having no indicators and lights.

He lauded entire force and renewed commitment for further improved traffic discipline in the city.

