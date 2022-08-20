UrduPoint.com

ITP Takes Action Against 1,037 One-wheelers, Impounds106 Bikes Over Stunt Riding

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2022 | 12:34 AM

ITP takes action against 1,037 one-wheelers, impounds106 bikes over stunt riding

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has impounded 106 bikes on August 13& 14 for violating traffic rules, police said on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has impounded 106 bikes on August 13& 14 for violating traffic rules, police said on Friday.

Moreover, a total of 1,037 bikers involved in one-wheeling also had to face action.

According to details, ITP had constituted special squads to clamp down on one-wheeling during the two-day-long occasion. ITP also erected 55 police pickets on main avenues including Margallah Road, Srinagar Highway, Faizabad Express way, Murree Road, Rawal Dam Chowk and 7th &9tg Avenues. Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Akbar Nasir Khan, SSP Traffic Dr.

Syed Mustafa Tanveer devised special traffic plan on these days.

ITP also appealed parents to monitor activities of their children and do not allow them for stunts on roads.

The SSP (Traffic) appreciated the force for hard work to maintain traffic discipline in the city. He said efforts for safe road environment would continue and strict action to be taken against those riding bikes having no indicators and lights. He lauded entire force and renewed commitment for further improved traffic discipline in the city.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Murree Road Dam Traffic Faizabad Srinagar Nasir August

Recent Stories

Biden Authorizes $775Mln in Additional Military As ..

Biden Authorizes $775Mln in Additional Military Assistance to Ukraine - White Ho ..

30 seconds ago
 Twitter Bans Republican Candidate Who Wants to Leg ..

Twitter Bans Republican Candidate Who Wants to Legalize Violence Against FBI - R ..

3 minutes ago
 Algeria fires mostly contained but more residents ..

Algeria fires mostly contained but more residents forced to evacuate

34 seconds ago
 Health Canada Authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine B ..

Health Canada Authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Booster for Children 5-11 Years ..

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan beat India in World Junior Squash Champio ..

Pakistan beat India in World Junior Squash Championship

20 minutes ago
 US Deputy Treasury Chief Will Visit India to Highl ..

US Deputy Treasury Chief Will Visit India to Highlight Economic, Security Ties - ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.