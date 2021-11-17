UrduPoint.com

ITP To Arrange Treatment Of Ailing Cops

The cops of Islamabad Traffic police (ITP) suffering from any disease will be provided best treatment facilities so that they can serve the force in an effective manner after recovery

It was stated by SP (Traffic) Sarfaraz Virk during meeting with those policemen of ITP who are suffering from any disease. He issued directions to ensure their treatment facilities at the earliest and said that ITP will not leave them alone. He said that such welfare steps will remain continue to improve performance of the force.

Those policemen who met with SP (Traffic) included Sub-Inspectors Fazal Karim, Akhtar Ali, Ahmed Zaman, Zahoor Ali, Muhammad Akram, Assistant Sub-Inspectors Rashid Minhas, Javed Anjum, Khizer Hyat, Head Constables Gul Sher Ahmed, Qaisar Shakeel, Rafi Ullah and Constable Imran Abbass.

SP (Operations) said that ITP is like a family and every step would be taken for the welfare of its employees. He said that ITP will not leave alone its police officials who perform duties in tough conditions.

"We all are like a family and no employee should consider him alone in case of any difficulty to him" the SP (Traffic) said adding each problem will be resolved effectively. He said that such steps would also boost the morale of the force.

