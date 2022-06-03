ITP to constitute special squads for action against signal violators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to accelerate efforts to ensure implementation on traffic laws and take strict action against those involved in violation of red-signal.

Following the directions of SSP (Traffic) Syed Mustafa Tanveer, ITP has decided to assign task to the traffic congestion unit for strict against against those jumping red signals while additional squads would be constituted for the purpose.

Following the directions of IGP Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, he said"Special campaign is underway to check violations while various squads are performing duties at main roads of the city and taking action against the violators." The SSP (Traffic) Syed Mustafa Tanveer said"Efforts are underway to ensure disciplinary traffic system in the city and he also appealed the citizens to follow rules.

" He said that ITP personnel have been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

He said"ITP is utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people."The SSP (Traffic) also directed the education wing to give awareness to the road users about traffic laws. He also asked FM Radio 92.4 to air special programs in this regard.