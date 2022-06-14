ITP to continue crackdown against tinted glass vehicles: SSP

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) traffic, Syed Mustafa Tanvir on Tuesday said the action against tinted glass vehicles would continue to ensure safety of the capital denizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) traffic, Syed Mustafa Tanvir on Tuesday said the action against tinted glass vehicles would continue to ensure safety of the capital denizens.

Special squads were constituted to take action against such vehicles following SSP traffic directions, a news release said.

Mustafa Tanvir said the efforts of officers and Jawans had helped significantly to reduce the number of fatal accidents. He said further similar initiatives need to be taken to make Islamabad an accident-free city.

He said in future, the ITP aim to enforce a zero tolerance policy as it was moral responsibility to spread awareness regarding road safety while enforcing laws.

Similarly, the behavior of citizens on the road reflects the social norms of the society, he added.

He said ITP officers were well trained through seminars and had been instructed to treat citizens with love, sincerity and humility. He was of the view that violation of traffic rules leads to accidents.

Appealing the citizens, the SSP Traffic said to ensure smooth traffic, the role of the citizens would also be very important. Obeying traffic rules could save your life and others, never violate traffic laws and be responsible and patriot citizens, he observed.