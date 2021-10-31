ITP to ensure road discipline in city through more hard work

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Islamabad Muhammad Sarfaraz Virk has stressed upon the personnel of the force to accomplish their responsibilities in a professional manner and work hard for maintenance of better image of the force.

In a meeting held here at Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Office, he asked to adopt courteous attitude with public and make more efforts for the equal implementation of traffic laws on roads showing politeness and firm attitude. The meeting was attended among others by all zonal DSPs and other police officials.

SP (Traffic) directed all policemen to ensure effective action against those involved in violation of traffic rules including lane violation, use of mobile phone during drive, not fastening of seat belts and driving bike without helmet.

He said that officers of ITP should discharge their duties with honesty, hardworking and firmness. He said that ITP has become a role model for other forces by ensuring equal application of law in the capital while its personnel ensure smooth traffic flow on roads despite tough weather conditions.

The force has to continue devoted efforts for providing better facilities to the road users, he added. The ITP personnel extended their assurance to the SP in providing better traffic system to the citizens of Islamabad.

It was told that special squads have been constituted for better traffic flow in the city and further efforts would be made for safe road environment in the city.