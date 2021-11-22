ITP to ensure road discipline: SSP

UrduPoint.com

Newly appointed Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Islamabad Muhammad Omer Khan stressed upon the personnel of the force to accomplish their responsibilities professionally and work hard for maintenance of better image of the force

In a meeting with Zonal Deputy Superintendent of Police and beat Inspectors, he said police force should adopt courteous attitude with the public and make more efforts for the equal implementation of traffic laws on roads showing politeness and firm attitude.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Headquarters, Ayesha Gul was also present during the meeting.

The suggestions for the betterment of the traffic system were extended by the personnel including engineering issues. The SSP (Traffic) Muhammad Omer Khan said officers of Islamabad Traffic Police should discharge their duties with honesty, hardworking and firmness.

He said ITP had become a role model for other forces by ensuring equal application of law in the capital while its personnel ensure smooth traffic flow on roads despite tough weather conditions.

"It has to carry out more devoted efforts for providing better facilities to the road users," he added. The SSP (Traffic) directed all policemen to take effective action against those involved in violation of traffic rules including lane violation, use of mobile phone during drive, not fastening of seat belts and driving bike without helmet.

ITP personnel extended their assurance to the SSP for better traffic system to the citizens of Islamabad.

