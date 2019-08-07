ITP to fine policemen not using helmets during ride on bikes

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has launched campaign to ensure use of helmets by the motorcyclists and decided to take strict action against those policemen driving bikes without adopting safety measures and helmets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has launched campaign to ensure use of helmets by the motorcyclists and decided to take strict action against those policemen driving bikes without adopting safety measures and helmets.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, special campaign has been launched for action against those motorcyclists not using helmets during their ride.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Security) Waqar Ahmed Chohan has also directed Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed to ensure action against those policemen not using helmets during ride on bikes.

He said that no one was above the law and policemen should also follow rules themselves. Those traffic policemen fining policemen for not using helmets would be given commendation certificates as well as special awards while disciplinary action to be initiated against those involved in negligence on roads.

It is worth mentioning here that all zonal DSPs are supervising the campaign in their respective areas to ensure use of helmets by bike riders while 15,851 motorcyclists were fined during last month (July) for not using helmets.