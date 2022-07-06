UrduPoint.com

ITP To Initiate Crack Down On PSVs For Violating Rules

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2022 | 07:21 PM

ITP to initiate crack down on PSVs for violating rules

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to take stern action against public service vehicles (PSVs) involved in non-completion of routes, misbehavior with passengers and overloading

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to take stern action against public service vehicles (PSVs) involved in non-completion of routes, misbehavior with passengers and overloading.

"Strict action will be taken against those transporters violating traffic routes," the ITP spokesman told APP on Wednesday.

He said the drive was aimed to provide better traffic facilities to the citizen, after reviewing special report submitted by the Special Squads constituted for checking of route completion.

He said the ITP was utilizing all resources to facilitate the general public and issue traffic violation tickets to the PSVs for overcharging, misbehavior of driver/conductor and incompletion of route, besides canceling the driving license of the PSVs drivers who found repeatedly involved in same violation.

Action against such violators would be made more effective and progress of squads would be reviewed on regular basis, he added.

He said following directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, special squads have been constituted to check the route violation and ITP Help Line (051-9261992, 93 or 1915 was established to resolve the public grievance well in time where every citizen can complain on the help line round the clock.

The citizens can lodge their complaint regarding non-completion of routes, misbehavior with passengers or other traffic related issues at the helpline, the spokesman maintained.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Vehicles Traffic Progress Nasir Same All

Recent Stories

PA panel on Energy & Power meets

PA panel on Energy & Power meets

3 minutes ago
 RCCI urges govt to devise long term strategy to en ..

RCCI urges govt to devise long term strategy to end load shedding

3 minutes ago
 Capital's air quality recorded as moderate

Capital's air quality recorded as moderate

3 minutes ago
 Multan Cricket Ground to be upgraded soon, says As ..

Multan Cricket Ground to be upgraded soon, says Asadullah Faiz

3 minutes ago
 Police set up DEW to curb crime, enhance efficienc ..

Police set up DEW to curb crime, enhance efficiency of force

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Hujj Pilgrims; Mufti Shakoor directs PH ..

Pakistan's Hujj Pilgrims; Mufti Shakoor directs PHM to provide maximum facilitie ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.