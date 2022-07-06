ITP to initiate crack down on PSVs for violating rules

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to take stern action against public service vehicles (PSVs) involved in non-completion of routes, misbehavior with passengers and overloading

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to take stern action against public service vehicles (PSVs) involved in non-completion of routes, misbehavior with passengers and overloading.

"Strict action will be taken against those transporters violating traffic routes," the ITP spokesman told APP on Wednesday.

He said the drive was aimed to provide better traffic facilities to the citizen, after reviewing special report submitted by the Special Squads constituted for checking of route completion.

He said the ITP was utilizing all resources to facilitate the general public and issue traffic violation tickets to the PSVs for overcharging, misbehavior of driver/conductor and incompletion of route, besides canceling the driving license of the PSVs drivers who found repeatedly involved in same violation.

Action against such violators would be made more effective and progress of squads would be reviewed on regular basis, he added.

He said following directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, special squads have been constituted to check the route violation and ITP Help Line (051-9261992, 93 or 1915 was established to resolve the public grievance well in time where every citizen can complain on the help line round the clock.

The citizens can lodge their complaint regarding non-completion of routes, misbehavior with passengers or other traffic related issues at the helpline, the spokesman maintained.