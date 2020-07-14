ITP to launch e-challan awareness campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to launch an awareness campaign to sensitize the motorists about e-challan system and safe city initiatives.

"You cannot jump on red light even if no traffic personnel are around you and later the fine ticket would be delivered at the violators' door step," a senior official in ITP told APP on Tuesday.

E-challan also included over speeding, one wheeling, and lane and signal violations.

The teams of ITP educational wing in collaboration with Graana.com would carry out the activity at important boulevards, chowks, commercial centres and main avenues in the city.

They would distribute brochures, deliver messages to the road users and special announcement about e-challan would also be made during the drive.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed would himself monitor the campaign while staff of ITP would work in shifts to run the campaign smoothly.

The initiative would not only provide safe road environment in the Federal capital but would eventually help to improve the security situation in the city, he maintained.

"Fine tickets were issued to citizens not as a punitive measure but to make them more responsible while coming on the roads," he added.

He appealed the citizens to cooperate with the personnel as ITP was doing its best to maintain traffic discipline in the federal capital.

